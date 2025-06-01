Two helicopters were involved in the rescue in steep terrain. Symbolbild: IMAGO/Daniel Scharinger

A young German climber slips down a steep slope in Innsbruck. Those trying to help are also injured.

A young German climber in mountain distress has pulled two helpers down with her in a fall in Tyrol.

She had to be rescued by helicopter, as did a 29-year-old Austrian and a 27-year-old Danish woman.

A young German climber in distress in the mountains in Tyrol took two helpers down with her when she fell. The 23-year-old, who lives in Austria, was seriously injured. She had to be rescued by helicopter, as did a 29-year-old Austrian and a 27-year-old Danish woman. The accident happened on Saturday evening on the Hechenberg in the municipality of Innsbruck.

The 23-year-old had lost her way in steep terrain and was holding on to a ledge six meters above a path. The two others saw her and made an emergency call, but the 23-year-old had already lost her footing and fell from the ledge.

The Austrian tried to catch her but was swept away. The Danish woman tried to hold them both, but was also swept away. All three slid a few meters down the path and got stuck in a dangerous position. Two helicopters were involved in the rescue in the steep terrain.

German family with three children in mountain distress

The parents were wearing trekking boots and the children were wearing running shoes, which were unsuitable for the tour according to the mountain rescue service: A German family from near Heidelberg was rescued from the Austrian Tennengebirge mountains (province of Salzburg) on Saturday night. The family from Baden-Württemberg with children aged 8, 10 and 14 were unable to continue and were brought to a hut by mountain rescuers.

The five had set off on a crossing of the mountains on Friday, although the hut warden at the Ellmauhütte, where they had spent the night, had advised against this challenging seven-hour tour due to their poor equipment and the old snowfields, reported the Salzburg Mountain Rescue on Saturday.