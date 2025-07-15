In Germany, tax authorities are taking action against influencers for possible tax evasion. Symbolbild: Yui Mok/PA Wire/dpa

They show off their lives on social media, promote numerous products - and often pay no taxes: authorities in Germany are now targeting numerous influencers. The damage is huge.

According to the state office for combating financial crime, it is targeting the "big fish".

According to the head of the authority, it is "not uncommon for an influencer to earn several tens of thousands of euros per month but not even have a tax number". Show more

In Germany, so-called influencers are said to have defrauded the tax authorities of around 300 million euros (around 280 million francs) in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia alone. This was confirmed by the State Office for Combating Financial Crime (LBF NRW) in Düsseldorf.

According to their own information, the tax investigators are currently analyzing a package of several social media platforms with 6,000 data records, from which the alleged million-euro loss is derived. According to the German Press Agency, other federal states are also affected.

"Influencer team" hunts tax evaders

"The target of the investigations are professional influencers who evade their tax obligations with a high level of criminal energy," said the state office, which has united the entire North Rhine-Westphalian tax investigation team of around 1,200 experts since January 2025.

According to its own information, it is the first state authority of its kind in Germany. An "influencer team" was specially formed within the LBF to scrutinize the scene.

"Targeting the big fish"

"The focus of our influencer team is explicitly not on young people who have collected a few followers and advertised a few creams or clothes," says head of the authority Stephanie Thien: "The LBF NRW also has the big fish in its sights on social networks."

Thien emphasized: "There are players on the major social media profiles who try to evade any tax obligations with a high level of criminal energy. It is not uncommon for an influencer to earn tens of thousands of euros per month but not even have a tax number. It's not a question of overcharging with sudden fame, but of immense tax evasion with knowledge and intent."

Dubai is a popular target

The investigations are time-consuming, says Thien: "Because there is no permanent workplace, content creators often move abroad as their turnover increases in order to avoid the tax office." Dubai is a popular destination.

In the case of advertising in so-called "stories", which disappear again after 24 hours, it is also difficult to provide evidence. However, North Rhine-Westphalia - Germany's most populous federal state - has "initiated investigative methods to trace advertising partnerships and income and provide reliable evidence", said Thien. Other federal states had taken this as a model.

Authority already conducting 200 proceedings

The LBF is already conducting around 200 ongoing criminal proceedings against influencers living in North Rhine-Westphalia - not including the cases from the current data package. According to the LBF, the average tax shortfall is in the high five-figure range, with individual cases involving shortfalls in the millions.