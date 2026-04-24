A German holidaymaker has died in the east of Mallorca while trying to help other bathers in distress. Bild: dpa

No lifeguards on the beach, strong currents, dramatic scenes: How a German vacationer died trying to save lives.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Mallorca, a German vacationer tried to help bathers in distress and drowned himself.

According to media reports, the 63-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest.

A group of stand-up paddlers rescued the man from the sea, but resuscitation attempts failed.

The bathers, whom the man tried to help, were later rescued. Show more

A German vacationer on Mallorca drowned while trying to help bathers in distress. "A woman and two men were unable to make it back to land under their own steam due to the current. The 63-year-old tried to save them and drowned himself," a police spokesperson said on request. The accident occurred at Cala Mendia, a popular bay for holidaymakers in the east of Mallorca.

A group of stand-up paddlers rescued the German from the sea. He had suffered a cardiac arrest, reported the online portal "Crónica Balear". However, resuscitation attempts failed. The swimmers in distress, whom the German tried to help, were later rescued.

No lifeguards on the beach

The German had experience as a lifeguard, reported "Crónica Balear". There was initially no information about his origins in Germany. He was on the beach with his wife, who suffered a panic attack and had to be treated.

There are currently no lifeguards on the beach, although the bathing season is slowly starting. With temperatures of around 26 degrees on land and just under 20 degrees in the water, more and more holidaymakers are taking to the water. In recent years, the lifeguards have repeatedly demonstrated that their working hours should be extended.