A 70-year-old German hiker died in an accident on Sunday afternoon in Innertkirchen in the Bernese Oberland. He fell into a bergschrund below the Hiendertelltig Glacier, according to a statement from the Bern Cantonal Police.

In the area of the Hiendertelli Glacier above Innertkirchen in the Bernese Oberland, a hiker fell into a bergschrund on Sunday. He was recovered only after he had died.

The man had been on a mountain hike with others, starting from the Bächlital Hut and passing through the Obri Bächlilicken. The plan was to descend via the Hiendertelltig Glacier toward the Gauli Hut.

Below the glacier, the 70-year-old fell several meters for reasons that remain unclear. The group immediately alerted emergency responders, who arrived on the scene only to confirm the victim’s death.

An investigation into the accident was underway on Tuesday.