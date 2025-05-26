For around three and a half years, the accused sold around 14 kilograms of cocaine, more than 32 kilograms of marijuana and almost two kilograms of hashish, among other things. Picture: imago images/Future Image

A 49-year-old German is alleged to have traded drugs worth a total of two million francs on various online platforms. The public prosecutor is demanding a prison sentence of 14.5 years. The trial begins today, Monday, in Zurich.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 49-year-old German man will stand trial in Zurich from today, Monday, for allegedly trafficking drugs worth a total of two million francs on various online platforms.

The man and two co-defendants are accused of selling drugs worth around two million francs between 2018 and 2022 via market platforms on the Tor network and via channels such as Telegram.

The drugs are alleged to have been purchased in large quantities in Germany and smuggled to Switzerland, where they were portioned and shipped. Show more

The public prosecutor's office accuses the 49-year-old and two co-defendants of selling drugs worth around two million francs between 2018 and 2022 via market platforms on the Tor network and via channels such as Telegram.

Payment was made in cryptocurrencies and the drugs were sent by post to customers in Switzerland. Over a period of around three and a half years, around 14 kilograms of cocaine, more than 32 kilograms of marijuana and almost two kilograms of hashish were obtained.

The drugs are said to have been bought in large quantities in Germany and smuggled into Switzerland. There they were portioned and shipped. The bitcoins that the main accused received in return were exchanged for another cryptocurrency that was more difficult to trace.

The Zurich public prosecutor's office is therefore accusing him of money laundering in addition to violations of the Narcotics Act.

"Action Windsor"

In addition to a prison sentence of 14.5 years, the public prosecutor's office is also demanding a ten-year ban from the country. The man is also ordered to pay around CHF 1.7 million to the canton of Zurich for the unlawfully obtained financial benefit.

Cryptocurrencies worth almost 228,000 francs were confiscated and have already been sold. The public prosecutor is requesting prison sentences of five and four and a half years respectively for the two co-defendants.

The investigations, which according to the indictment ran under the name "Operation Windsor", are likely to have been particularly complex. The indictment mentions various surveillance operations, the use of location tracking devices, undercover searches and surveillance as well as mail monitoring. It remains to be seen when the verdict will be handed down.