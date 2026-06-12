The humpback whale, which had stranded multiple times on the Baltic Sea coast and was moved to the North Sea in a controversial operation, likely lived until May 6 or 7 after its release.

This was indicated by the analyzed data from the transmitter the animal had been wearing, said Till Backhaus, the environment minister of the eastern German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, in Schwerin. The animal had been released into the North Sea on May 2.