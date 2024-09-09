Dog digs up boots - Two male bodies found - Gallery The investigation is still in its infancy following the discovery of two bodies in Gronau. Image: dpa A dog first discovered a boot on Sunday - then two bodies came to light. Image: dpa Dog digs up boots - Two male bodies found - Gallery The investigation is still in its infancy following the discovery of two bodies in Gronau. Image: dpa A dog first discovered a boot on Sunday - then two bodies came to light. Image: dpa

The investigation is still in its infancy. The dog of walkers discovers a boot in the ground - and the criminal investigation department finally discovers two dead bodies.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Police officers have found two buried bodies at the edge of a cornfield in Gronau (Germany).

A dog had previously dug up a boot at the site.

The identity of the men is still unclear. No cause of death was determined during the autopsy. Show more

A dog dug up a boot at the edge of a cornfield in Gronau - police officers then found two buried bodies there. According to the police and the Münster public prosecutor's office, two walkers who were out with the dog alerted the police. The officers then discovered the remains of two male bodies in an adjacent piece of earth on Sunday evening.

"The investigation is still in its infancy," said the head of the homicide squad, Julika Böhlendorf. The identity of the men is still unclear. No cause of death was determined during the autopsy. The results of the toxicological examination are still pending, according to the statement. It is not yet clear when the men were killed and how long the bodies had been lying at the site, said senior public prosecutor Martin Botzenhardt.

Searching for clues at the site

The day after the gruesome discovery, forensic technicians in white suits continued to search for clues next to the field in the Epe district, and a small excavator was also used. Vehicles from the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) were on standby to illuminate the area if necessary or to protect it from the rain with tents. The location is remote and the nearest house can only be seen in the distance.

"We used mantrailer dogs and a drone. We also dug up the ground to find any other traces," said Böhlendorf. The police are now hoping for witnesses who have made suspicious observations in the area in recent weeks.

dpa