The rocket from Isar Aerospace at the launch site in Norway. (Handout) Bild: dpa

After a weather-related delay, the German Spectrum rocket has been launched in Norway. The flight lasted about half a minute and is a success from the company's point of view. There are further plans.

The Spectrum rocket from the southern German start-up Isar Aerospace has taken off on its first flight - which lasted around 30 seconds. The rocket then fell into the sea. Daniel Metzler, CEO and co-founder of the company, described the mission as a "great success". Work is already underway on two more rockets. "Isar Aerospace is preparing for the next launch."

The flight was broadcast live on the internet on Sunday. The launch had previously had to be postponed several times due to weather conditions.

At 12.30 p.m., the missile lifted off from the launch site at the Norwegian spaceport Andøy. According to Metzler, this test flight met all expectations. "We had a clean launch, 30 seconds of flight time and were even able to validate our flight abort system."

Gathering data and experience

According to Isar Aerospace, the aim of the test flight was to gather as much data and as much experience as possible. This was successful. Due to strict safety precautions, the personnel at the spaceport were always safe.

It was already largely ruled out that the rocket would reach orbit. In the past, no company had ever managed to get its first rocket into orbit, a spokesperson emphasized in advance. "The rocket may explode, that is even likely during the test flight," she said. "30 seconds would already be a great success."

"Pioneering step for German space travel"

Marie-Christine von Hahn, Managing Director of the German Aerospace Industries Association, described the mission as a pioneering step for German space travel. "This test of a highly complex rocket manufactured in Germany has yielded an enormous amount of data that will enable us to make further progress."

In order to be competitive and independent, strong budgets are needed for space travel, she said: "In concrete terms, this means 500 million euros for the national space program and 6 billion euros for the European Space Agency (ESA)." The ESA Council of Ministers conference in Germany in the fall will point the way forward. Europe must ensure its sovereignty in space. "There is no alternative to Elon Musk's Starlink - nor should there be."

Double premiere

The Spectrum rocket is 28 meters long and has a diameter of 2 meters; depending on which orbit it is aiming for, the commercial load it can carry - in space jargon: payload - is 700 to 1000 kilos.

The launch of the test rocket from Norway is reportedly a double premiere: not only the first flight for Isar Aerospace, but also the first launch of an orbital launch vehicle in continental Europe.