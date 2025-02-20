The Spanish police assume that the 82-year-old died of natural causes. Symbolbild: imago images / localpic

Many elderly foreigners spend the winter in Sa Coma in the east of Mallorca. A tragic incident has now occurred there.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A German with dementia did not notice the death of his wife for days on Mallorca - and even slept next to her.

The police assume that the 82-year-old died of natural causes.

As the 86-year-old German told the police through an interpreter, he thought his wife was asleep the whole time. Show more

A German man with dementia in Mallorca did not notice his wife's death for days - and even slept next to her. This was announced by a spokeswoman for the Guardia Civil police unit in Palma. It is assumed that the 82-year-old died of natural causes. "For us, the case is therefore closed," said the spokeswoman. The Mallorcan newspaper "Última Hora" had previously reported.

The couple reportedly spent the winter in an apartment complex in Sa Coma in the east of the vacation island. As the 86-year-old German told the police through an interpreter, he thought his wife was asleep all the time. She suffered from diabetes, among other things.

It was only when she fell to the floor one day and did not answer him that he called the emergency services. The doctors discovered the body wrapped in a blanket on the floor and determined that it had been several days since her death. Investigators assume that the man accidentally pushed his wife out of bed at night.