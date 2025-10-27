German star influencer Emma Svenningson was flashed at 93 km/h instead of 80 km/h in Graubünden. It was her first time - and in Switzerland of all places. She takes it with humor on Instagram: "There wasn't even a hot flash photo."

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you German influencer Emma Svenningson was flashed in Graubünden at 93 km/h instead of the permitted 80 km/h - her first speeding offense ever.

On Instagram, she expresses her surprise at the Swiss fine of 97 francs and takes the incident with humor.

Despite the annoyance, she jokes that she didn't even get a "hot speed camera photo" as a souvenir. Show more

German star influencer Emma Svenningson usually delights her fans with delicious midnight snacks. She has successfully built up a fan community with this.

But her latest post is less about culinary delights - she needs to vent her frustrations. Because she was flashed while speeding in the canton of Graubünden: 93 instead of 80 km/h.

"I was flashed for the very first time in my life," Svenningson says on Instagram and adds: "And in Switzerland of all places!".

She then asks her family to estimate how much it could cost. Switzerland is known for its high traffic fines.

"120 francs," estimates her family off-camera.

Not quite: Emma Svenningson reveals the amount of the fine: 105 euros, equivalent to 97 francs.

"And it doesn't even include a hot flash photo," says the influencer cheekily. The fine is paid by the Munich woman's mother.

