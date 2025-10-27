A teacher took part in TV cooking shows while on sick leave. Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

Despite being on sick leave, a teacher in Germany is said to have appeared on several TV cooking shows. Disciplinary proceedings are now underway - and the case has political ramifications.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A teacher from North Rhine-Westphalia appeared on several TV cooking shows despite being on sick leave, triggering disciplinary proceedings.

The district government is investigating whether the appearances took place while the teacher was on sick leave, with possible consequences including dismissal.

Politicians are calling for systematic checks on fitness for duty, as hundreds of teachers in NRW have been on sick leave for years. Show more

He probably imagined things differently. A teacher from North Rhine-Westphalia is making headlines: Despite being on sick leave, he is said to have appeared on several TV cooking shows. According to "rtl.de", disciplinary proceedings are now underway. For data protection reasons, the supervisory authority does not want to give any personal details.

The case is reminiscent of a teacher from the Ruhr region who was on sick leave for 16 years without ever being seen by a medical officer. This case only became known when the responsibility of the authorities changed.

The district government asked the teacher to explain his situation in writing. It was crucial to clarify whether the TV shows were broadcast live during the sick leave or recorded beforehand. After examining the statement, disciplinary proceedings were initiated as there was sufficient evidence.

Possible consequences for the teacher could be a reprimand, a reduction in pay, a transfer or, in the worst case, removal from the teaching profession.

Political reactions

There has also been criticism from politicians: FDP deputy parliamentary group leader Franziska Müller-Rech clearly condemns the teacher's behavior. She calls for the fitness for duty of teachers on long-term sick leave to be systematically checked in future. Such behavior damages the reputation of the profession and undermines trust in state action, Müller-Rech told dpa.

Statistics on sick leave

In North Rhine-Westphalia, 1388 civil servant teachers are currently on sick leave. According to a recent report, 745 of them have been absent for more than six months, 582 for around a year. Particularly striking: 47 teachers have been on sick leave for more than three years - 14 even for at least five years. Only just over half have had to undergo an official medical examination to date.