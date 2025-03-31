Mountain landscape near the Pico do Areeiro, cliffs on Madeira (symbolic image). IMAGO/imagebroker

A young man from Germany suffers a fatal accident in Madeira when he climbs over a barrier at a viewpoint.

A tragic incident occurred on the Portuguese island of Madeira when a German tourist had a fatal accident while visiting a popular viewpoint. The young man fell around 200 meters after climbing over a barrier, presumably to take a photo.

The accident happened on Thursday afternoon near the summit of Pico do Areeiro, one of the highest mountains on the island at 1,800 meters.

The Miradouro Pedra Rija viewpoint, where the incident occurred, is known for its impressive views, but some areas are secured by railings.

The tourist was accompanied by three friends when he took the dangerous step over the barrier. Portuguese media, including the state broadcaster RTP and the newspaper "Diário de Notícias", reported that the man lost his footing and fell.

Recovery proves difficult

The recovery of the body presented the rescue teams with major challenges. Due to the rough terrain and difficult weather conditions, around 40 rescue teams were deployed, supported by drones. A helicopter could not be used due to the wind and visibility conditions.

On Friday evening, both RTP and "Diário de Notícias" confirmed the man's death, with the mountain rescue service serving as the source. Information on the identity or origin of the German tourist was not initially released.

