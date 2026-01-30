The woman set off from Selva di Val Gardena and has been missing ever since. Symbolbild: Imago

A German woman has to be rescued in Austria. Having barely escaped the first accident, there is now no trace of the 64-year-old woman: a major search operation has been underway in South Tyrol for two days.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 64-year-old German tourist has gone missing in South Tyrol for the second time in a short space of time after she became separated from her group during a walk.

She was last seen on Wednesday morning, but no trace has been found since. Show more

Following a large-scale search operation, the fire department in South Tyrol found a missing German tourist alive in the Dolomites at the beginning of the week. Now the 64-year-old has disappeared again.

This was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Val Gardena fire department to "t-online" yesterday evening. There has been no trace of the woman since Wednesday morning. She had set off for a walk with friends in the municipality of Selva Gardena, but decided to go back alone on the way to do some shopping.

She was last seen on a surveillance camera in the morning in S. Cristina, around three kilometers away. According to the Val Gardena fire department, around 60 emergency services and six dogs are currently involved in the search. There are no indications of any health problems, the woman appeared fit and alert and was not suffering from dementia.

Nasty conditions

"We are hopeful that she is alive," a fire department spokesperson was quoted as saying by "t-online". However, the conditions are difficult: it has snowed a lot in the past few days and temperatures are now below freezing.

On Tuesday, 27 January, the German had already set off with a group on a hike towards the Juac hut at 1903 meters. However, she felt increasingly unwell on the way, which is why she decided to turn back alone.

She left the path and got lost. She was only found a day later - according to her own account, she had spent the night under trees at minus ten degrees.