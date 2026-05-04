Officers of the Spanish Guardia Civil (archive photo) Guardia Civil/Europapress/dpa

A German tourist went on the rampage in Arenal under the influence of drugs and injured police officers. He was arrested and later taken to hospital.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A German tourist was arrested early Sunday morning in Arenal on Mallorca after he went on a drug-fueled rampage and attacked police officers.

Two police officers were injured, one suffered a broken finger.

The man eventually had to be sedated and taken to hospital under police supervision. Show more

A German tourist was arrested early Sunday morning in the vacation resort of Arenal on Mallorca after he went on the rampage and attacked several police officers. According to the authorities, the man was under the influence of drugs, as the "Mallorca Magazin" writes.

The incident occurred at around 3.30 am. Witnesses alerted the police after the man hit stalls. Emergency services were only able to overpower and arrest him after considerable resistance.

When paramedics tried to attend to the arrested man and the handcuffs were released, he attacked the officers again. One police officer suffered a broken finger and another was injured in the elbow. Both are currently unfit for duty.

Man was taken to hospital

The man was initially taken to a health center, where he was given sedatives, the magazine reports. As these did not work, he eventually had to be sedated with stronger medication and taken to Son Espases Hospital. He is still under police surveillance there.

According to investigations, the tourist had only arrived on the island on Saturday with a friend and had partied in several bars. The two had originally planned to return home on Monday.