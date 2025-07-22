A German tourist improvises in Italy when he gets stranded with a flat tire and no spare wheel. His solution: a tent on the road.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A German tourist has made headlines by spending the night on an Italian road.

Because his car had a flat tire, he installed his tent without further ado.

It remains unclear whether the man had to pay a fine. Show more

A German tourist caused a stir in northern Italy when he pitched his tent on a bypass road near Sabbio Chiese in the province of Brescia after a flat tire. According to the "Brescia Today" portal, the man was left with a flat tire in the evening and had no spare wheel to hand.

According to the report, the breakdown service was unable to help him immediately and promised to come the next morning at 10 am. In this awkward situation, the German decided to use his tent trailer and spend the night on the road.

The police were not alerted until the next morning, when they found the man packing up. The breakdown service arrived shortly afterwards and the journey continued without any further problems. It remains unclear whether the tourist had to pay a fine.

The local press wrote of a "great willingness to adapt and a lot of recklessness". The picture of the improvised tent camp spread quickly on the internet after it was shared on a regional Instagram account. The post emphasized the authenticity of the scene with the words: "No AI, pure reality."

