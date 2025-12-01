  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Expensive vignette trick German tourist receives unwelcome mail from Switzerland

ai-scrape

1.12.2025 - 07:54

A German driver now has to pay a fine for not sticking the vignette correctly on his windshield.
A German driver now has to pay a fine for not sticking the vignette correctly on his windshield.
Symbolbild: Keystone

A German tourist was caught in Switzerland with a manipulated highway vignette. He has now been convicted by summary penalty order.

01.12.2025, 07:54

A 26-year-old German man has been convicted in Switzerland by summary penalty order. The reason: during a customs inspection in Au SG, customs officers discovered that the highway sticker on his BMW was stuck to a transparent film, as reported by "20 Minuten".

The man used the foil to give the impression that the sticker had been properly affixed. However, this manipulation made it possible to use the vignette illegally several times.

The BMW driver was convicted of counterfeiting official stamps. The public prosecutor's office imposed a conditional fine of 20 daily rates of CHF 70 each with a probationary period of two years. In addition, he must pay a fine of 350 francs and fees of the same amount.

The manipulated vignette was confiscated. The penalty order is already legally binding.

More from this section

Air traffic. Zurich Airport with more flight movements again in November

Air trafficZurich Airport with more flight movements again in November

Latest news. Actor arrested in Iran at party with alcohol

Latest newsActor arrested in Iran at party with alcohol

Justice. 44 people evacuated after accident in underground parking garage in Meggen LU

Justice44 people evacuated after accident in underground parking garage in Meggen LU