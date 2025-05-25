Roman police stop a German tourist with this artifact. Roma Capital Police

A German tourist was stopped by police in Rome while traveling with an ancient Roman artifact on an e-scooter. The incident took place near the US embassy.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A German tourist was stopped in Rome while transporting an ancient, 30-kilogram artifact on an e-scooter.

The marble base of a column was classified as "historically interesting" and the man claimed to have received it as a souvenir.

The incident is one in a series of disrespectful acts towards Italian cultural heritage by tourists. Show more

A strange incident occurred in Rome when Italian police pursued a German tourist who was transporting an ancient Roman artifact on a rented e-scooter.

The 24-year-old was stopped on Wednesday evening as he drove along the historic Via Veneto, not far from the US embassy, with the 30-kilogram marble base of an ancient column between his feet.

Rome's archaeological inspectorate described the artifact as being of "historical interest". The tourist told police he had received the piece as a "souvenir", but it remains unclear whether he paid for it. The man has not been charged, but is suspected of receiving stolen cultural property. His name has not been published.

Tourists carve names into the Colosseum

Archaeologists are currently examining the artifact to determine where it came from. The incident is one in a series of misconduct by tourists in Italy that has long been a headache for the authorities.

In the past, tourists have been arrested for driving e-scooters and a Maserati on the Spanish Steps, carving initials into the Colosseum and driving a moped into the ancient ruins of Pompeii.

In February, a tourist from New Zealand was fined for jumping into the Trevi Fountain.

Earlier this month, an American tourist had to undergo emergency surgery after injuring himself on a spike while trying to climb over a fence at the Colosseum.

