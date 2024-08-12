Temperatures in Mallorca are over 40 degrees these days - not everyone is happy about it. (archive picture) Imago/Hanno Bode

In Mallorca, one thing has been the order of the day in recent weeks: sweating. The temperatures of over 40 degrees are making life difficult for tourists and locals alike.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Temperatures have been above 40 degrees on the popular vacation island of Mallorca for weeks.

German tourists talk about what it's like to go on vacation in the heat.

Cooling is only in sight thanks to thunderstorms - temperatures should remain high. Show more

The heatwave hitting Switzerland this week has been causing problems in southern countries such as Greece, Italy and Spain for some time.

On the popular vacation island of Mallorca, temperatures are even rising above 40 degrees this summer. This is not only a problem for tourists, but also for the locals, who are used to the heat at the height of summer.

To avoid the intense heat at lunchtime, the locals prefer to stay indoors in the early afternoon and work or do other activities only in the morning or evening. The only way to cool down is thanks to air conditioning, as temperatures remain high at around 25 degrees even at night.

"Heat is no fun"

For tourists, however, staying inside is out of the question, as "Focus" found out in a survey at the weekly market in Inca. The German online portal spoke to German tourists.

"40 degrees only works if you have the opportunity to cool off in the sea or in a pool," said one tourist to Focus. "Otherwise it wouldn't be any fun."

She, who is staying in Mallorca with her family, only makes a few excursions. One such trip was to the Tramuntana mountains in the hope that it would be a little cooler there. However, they soon had to return - only the ice cream was cooler.

Tourists don't want to miss out on vacations in the south

Despite the high temperatures, the family doesn't want to miss out on a summer vacation in the south: "A vacation on the North Sea or Baltic Sea is out of the question because the weather is too unstable." She wouldn't want to spend two weeks in 18 degrees and rain.

Other vacation guests report that even activities by the sea, such as paragliding, were canceled due to the heat. "We then went to the Miró exhibition, where the rooms were nicely air-conditioned," says a man from Cologne.

Not everyone lets the vacations be spoiled

Not everyone lets the heat spoil their vacations. A family from Duisburg says that you know what you're getting into when you book a vacation in Mallorca.

"We are staying in a hotel with air conditioning, a direct beach location and a pool, and the atmosphere is good despite the heat," says the visitor. It is also important to always stay in the shade and have something to drink with you.

The fact that tourists are braving the heat and still traveling to Mallorca might not please the locals. They have repeatedly demonstrated against mass tourism in recent months. The island is particularly popular with Germans.

Incidentally, cooler temperatures are not in sight on the island. Only thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday could provide some cooling.