A German vacation guest has died during a snake show in Egypt, presumably as a result of a cobra bite. KEYSTONE

A snake show is supposed to entertain vacationers in Egypt. But then an incident occurs: a man from Germany is bitten - and dies.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 57-year-old German man was bitten during a snake show in the Egyptian resort of Hurghada and died shortly afterwards in hospital.

According to investigators, the snake charmer allegedly let a cobra crawl into the man's trousers and the animal bit him.

The German police are now investigating the exact circumstances of the tragic incident with Egyptian authorities. Show more

Tragic end to a vacation trip: A snake demonstration in an Egyptian vacation hotel proved fatal for a man from Bavaria. The 57-year-old man and his family of three attended a snake charmer's show at a hotel in the vacation resort of Hurghada at the beginning of April. He was bitten on the leg by a snake.

The man showed clear symptoms of poisoning and was resuscitated. He died shortly afterwards in hospital.

According to the spokesperson, the police in Kempten (Bavaria) are investigating the unusual case because the victim is a German citizen. "We are working together with the Egyptian authorities," he said.

Snake crawls into pants

According to the information available so far, the 57-year-old had attended a show with his family at the hotel in the vacation region of Hurghada at the beginning of April, during which the snake charmer placed two snakes - presumably cobras - around the necks of the guests. He then let one of the snakes crawl into the trousers of the vacationer from Germany. The snake is said to have bitten him.

According to the police spokesman, the investigation into the circumstances of the death is currently not specifically directed at the snake charmer, but is being conducted openly. According to him, the results of the toxicological examination are still pending.