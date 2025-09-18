A German fell to his death near Cortina d'Ampezzo. Bild: dpa

A tourist from Germany suffered a fatal accident while hiking. The exact course of events has yet to be clarified.

dpa

A German has died in a hiking accident in the Italian Dolomites.

The man fell about 80 meters near Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The exact course of the accident has not yet been determined. Show more

A German holidaymaker has died while hiking in the Italian Dolomites. According to the mountain rescue service, the man fell around 80 meters down a mountain path in the Bosconero group near Cortina d'Ampezzo. All help came too late for him.

The rescue services were alerted in the afternoon by one of the man's companions, also a German. The exact course of events has yet to be clarified. The authorities did not initially provide any information on the age or origin of the deceased.

The Bosconero group south of Cortina comprises several two-thousand-metre peaks. The highest mountain is the Sasso de Bosconero at 2,468 meters. The region will host the Winter Olympics next year.