A few moments after take-off, the 47-year-old German crashed. Symbolbild: sda

A 47-year-old man crashed during a wingsuit jump in Vättis SG on Friday evening. The German suffered fatal injuries.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A German wingsuit pilot has suffered a fatal accident in the Alps in Switzerland.

The 47-year-old was from Kremmen in Brandenburg, according to a police spokesperson.

The exact circumstances of the accident west of the Gigerwaldspitz are now being investigated. Show more

The man had taken off shortly after 17:00 together with a 37-year-old in the Chüefad area at an altitude of around 2080 meters. The 47-year-old was the first to take off and crashed shortly after take-off, as reported by the St. Gallen cantonal police on Saturday.

The reasons for the crash are still unknown. Rega was only able to recover the man, who lives in Germany, dead.

The exact circumstances of the accident west of the Gigerwaldspitz are now being investigated. The Alpine task force of the St. Gallen cantonal police is investigating the incident under the direction of the Office of the Attorney General.

Two fatal accidents in one week

This is already the second fatal wingsuit accident in the current week. On Thursday, a 29-year-old wingsuit pilot died in Lower Valais.

In the accident in the area of the Chavalon power plant near Vouvry in Valais, two wingsuit pilots took off at around 10.45 a.m. from La Suche at an altitude of around 1,540 meters, as reported by the Valais cantonal police on Friday. Together they flew towards Les Evouettes, where they planned to land,

When he reached the landing zone and realized that his companion was missing, one of the two pilots alerted the rescue services. The lifeless body of the 29-year-old Swiss man was found in the early afternoon.