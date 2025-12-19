  1. Residential Customers
Local resident films tragedy German woman is swept into the sea in Spain and dies

dpa

19.12.2025 - 23:04

The coasts of Galicia are known for their wild storms, especially in the fall and winter.
Symbolbild: dpa

A trip to the wild coast of Galicia reportedly ends fatally for an 85-year-old German woman - an accidental video captures the dramatic seconds on Baiona beach.

DPA

19.12.2025, 23:04

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • An 85-year-old female passenger on a cruise ship has been swept into the sea in northern Spain.
  • The woman was caught by a large wave during an excursion to the coast of Galicia.
  • She could only be rescued dead a short time later.
According to media reports, a German tourist died in northern Spain when she was swept into the sea by a large wave. A local resident happened to be filming the Concheira beach in the coastal town of Baiona in Galicia from his home and recorded the tragedy. The 85-year-old passenger on a cruise ship can be seen in the video apparently trying to take a photo on the beach.

She is then caught by a large wave, tries to pick something up from the bottom, loses her balance and is swept into the sea by the receding water, as the newspapers "La Voz de Galicia", "Diario de Pontevedra" and other Spanish media report in unison. She was recovered dead a short time later.

The police initially refused to comment on Thursday's accident when asked. The 112 Galicia emergency call center confirmed the death of a woman in the sea on Platform X, without naming her nationality. Galicia is famous for its stormy coasts, especially in the fall and winter. The authorities had warned of stormy weather.

Death during excursion from cruise ship

According to media reports, the woman had been on an excursion with other passengers to Baiona, around 40 kilometers to the south. However, only one person can be seen on the beach in the video. It was initially unknown which ship was involved and where in Germany the victim came from.

It was only at the beginning of the month that four people died on the Canary Island of Tenerife after being washed into the sea by huge waves.

