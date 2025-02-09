A 29-year-old woman from Germany died in a tobogganing accident in Austria. The police were initially unable to say what exactly happened on the toboggan run in Bramberg am Wildkogel in Salzburger Land. Acquaintances alerted the police at 10.30 p.m. on Saturday evening because the woman from the Regensburg district had not returned to the valley after a tobogganing outing. During an immediate search operation, the woman was found dead on the edge of a slope about 200 meters below a ski hut.
In a completely different location, in Flachau around 100 kilometers to the east, a Dutchman fell while tobogganing and slid into an adjacent forest, as the local police reported. While trying to return to the toboggan run, he lost his way and fell over a rocky mountain face. He was seriously injured and taken to hospital.