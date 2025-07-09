German backpacker missing in Australia for ten days - Gallery Australia is sparsely populated in many parts. (symbolic image) Image: dpa The German woman is said to have been traveling in this van. Image: dpa German backpacker missing in Australia for ten days - Gallery Australia is sparsely populated in many parts. (symbolic image) Image: dpa The German woman is said to have been traveling in this van. Image: dpa

She has been traveling through Australia for two years - now there is no trace of the 26-year-old German woman. A major search is underway in the outback of Western Australia, and the criminal investigation department is also involved.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 26-year-old German backpacker has been missing in Beacon, Western Australia, since the end of June; she was last in regular contact with her family.

Police are combing the surrounding bushland by helicopter and have involved the Criminal Investigation Department and Homicide Squad in the search, without confirming foul play at this time.

The missing woman was traveling in a black and silver Mitsubishi van and preferred hostels as accommodation during her trip through Australia. Show more

A German backpacker is missing in the west of Australia. The 26-year-old was last seen at the end of June in the town of Beacon, around 330 kilometers northeast of Perth, reported the Australian broadcaster ABC, citing the authorities.

The criminal investigation department has now also been involved in the search, it said. A helicopter squadron is searching the bushland around the village. Beacon is located in the so-called Australian Wheatbelt. The sparsely populated region is known for its grain cultivation.

Until shortly before her disappearance, the young woman, who had been traveling Down Under in a van for two years, is said to have been in regular contact with her parents. "Her cell phone is currently not switched on. We are very concerned," said a police spokesman.

Where was the German woman traveling to?

The criminal investigation department and the homicide squad were investigating. "However, this does not mean that it is a murder at this time," the spokesman emphasized. At the same time, it is unclear where the German woman was heading.

The authorities also launched a search appeal on Facebook. It states that the missing woman, who had dark hair and several tattoos, had mostly slept in hostels on her backpacker tour. She was traveling in a black and silver Mitsubishi van, built in 1995, with a Western Australian license plate.