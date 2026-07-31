In light of the tens of thousands of refugees in the Spanish exclave of Ceuta in North Africa, German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt intends to maintain controls at Germany's national borders.

ARCHIVE – A sign bearing the words “Federal Republic of Germany” and the federal eagle stands in front of the entrance to the immigration checkpoint at the German-Polish border crossing. Photo: Carsten Koall/dpa/Archive photo

“We will extend the possibility of internal border controls beyond September,” the CSU politician announced. To sustain the progress made so far in curbing illegal migration, “flexible and tailored internal border controls” must be maintained. Dobrindt did not specify how long the controls would be extended.

Although borders within the EU are supposed to be open, checks have been reinstated at all of Germany’s external borders since September 16, 2024. Nancy Faeser (SPD), who was Federal Minister of the Interior at the time, had ordered this measure to curb the number of unauthorized entries. Despite growing criticism, the measure has been extended three times—most recently until mid-September 2026.

“The situation in Ceuta highlights the volatile nature of the illegal migration crisis,” Dobrindt said, explaining the decision to extend the measures once again. According to estimates by regional authorities, approximately 60,000 migrants have entered the Spanish exclave illegally from Morocco in recent days.