Germany will now participate in the first exercise of the “Coalition of the Willing” after all. After initially signaling that it would not participate, the German government unexpectedly announced its participation in the exercise in Poland.

ARCHIVE – The German national insignia is affixed to the camouflage uniform of a participant in a military exercise in Upper Lusatia. Photo: Frank Hammerschmidt/dpa

Germany will, after all, participate in the first exercise of the “Coalition of the Willing,” which was founded by Ukraine’s allies. Government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius told the German Press Agency that the matter would be discussed at a meeting of the Franco-German Security and Defense Council on Friday.

"Germany will take part in this exercise. The federal government is examining what form this participation will take." On Tuesday, government sources had said that Germany would not participate.

At a meeting in Paris on Monday, the coalition of about 35 Ukraine allies unexpectedly agreed, at France’s suggestion, to hold the first exercises involving the multinational force for Ukraine. The force is being established to support Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire with Russia. The first exercises are scheduled to take place in Poland, one of Ukraine’s neighboring countries.

Just a small exercise to start with

It is said to be a small-scale exercise intended primarily to test command structures and decision-making processes. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Donald Tusk named Poland, France, and the United Kingdom as participating countries.

The decision to form a European-led multinational force to secure a possible ceasefire was made in December at a Ukraine summit in Berlin. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that the force was already operational.

German Participation in the Force Still Unclear

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz initially stated only that the “Coalition of the Willing” was prepared to play an “important role” in providing security guarantees for Ukraine following a ceasefire, in close cooperation with the United States. “The Federal Government and the German Bundestag will also decide on the nature and scope of Germany’s contribution,” Merz said.

On Friday, the Franco-German Security and Defense Council will meet at the Nörvenich Air Force Base immediately prior to a meeting of the two countries’ Council of Ministers in Brühl near Cologne, which will be attended by Merz, Macron, and numerous other ministers.