Shopping tourists in the old town of Constance: the introduction of a higher de minimis limit is apparently off the table. sda (Archivbild)

In the German border region, shopping tourists from Switzerland are an important economic factor. The fear of an increase in the de minimis limit was correspondingly great. But this now seems to be off the table.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a media report, Germany will probably refrain from introducing a higher de minimis limit for Swiss shopping tourists.

The current limit of 50 euros is to be retained.

Tax refunds are to be digitized quickly, thus reducing the burden on customs. Show more

Since 2020, a de minimis limit of 50 euros has applied to shopping tourists in Germany. VAT is not refunded on purchases under this amount. Since then, a new regulation has been debated across the border. The German Federal Audit Office, for example, has repeatedly called for an increase. There was massive resistance to such plans from retailers, local politicians and business associations in the border region with Switzerland.

Germany is now likely to refrain from introducing a higher de minimis limit. "A VAT refund for Swiss shoppers only from 175 euros is off the table," said CDU member of parliament Andreas Jung from Constance to the "Südkurier" newspaper. According to the report, the refund process is to be digitized quickly instead.

According to the report, members of the governing SPD and CDU parties in the Bundestag's Audit Committee have also recently distanced themselves. The Ministry of Finance has also signaled that it wants to retain the 50 euro limit. Abolition is also being considered.

In future, an app should simplify the reimbursement process and thus relieve the burden on customs.