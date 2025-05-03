Several patrols wanted to intercept the driver in the stolen vehicle in Göschenen. Symbolbild: Keystone

After a pursuit, a driver in a stolen car rammed into a patrol vehicle of the Uri cantonal police in Flüelen UR. He slightly injured himself and a police officer. Both were taken to the cantonal hospital by ambulance.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a pursuit, a driver in a stolen car rammed a patrol vehicle of the Uri cantonal police in Flüelen UR.

The fleeing driver and the police officer were injured. They were taken to hospital.

Both vehicles were totaled. Show more

The car stolen in Graubünden was reported by the Ticino cantonal police to their colleagues in Uri at around eleven o'clock, as they reported. The driver was driving north on the A2 highway through the Gotthard tunnel.

Several patrols wanted to intercept him in Göschenen. When they followed him, the man disregarded all the stop signals and fled at speed. In Flüelen, he drove off the highway and sped through the village. He drove the slip road to Axenstrasse as a wrong-way driver and endangered other road users.

After turning into Axenstrasse, the fugitive tried to turn around and head back towards Flüelen. In doing so, he crashed into the side of the oncoming police car. Both vehicles were totaled. Axenstrasse was closed for three hours.