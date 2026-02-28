They disappeared for over a century - now giant tortoises are once again roaming the island of Floreana. The elaborate reintroduction project is considered a milestone for nature conservation on the Galapagos Islands.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Scientists have brought 158 giant tortoises back to the island of Floreana in Ecuador.

The animals come from a breeding program of the Galapagos National Park.

For the first time in over 100 years, giant tortoises are now living on Floreana again. Show more

After arriving on the island, the scientists and their helpers covered seven kilometers with the 158 reptiles transported in crates on their backs.

They crossed "volcanic terrain and hard-to-reach areas to bring the turtles to their release site and ensure that they adapt well to the natural environment," the ministry said in a statement.

The released tortoises come from a breeding station in the Galapagos National Park, where a special program has been developed for the animals. The tortoises were found on the island of Isabela, but had a genetic profile very similar to that of the endemic species of Floreana, the ministry explained.

Unique fauna and flora

Each animal underwent a lengthy quarantine and was microchipped for identification before being brought to the island of Floreana.

The Galapagos archipelago lies 1000 kilometers off the coast of Ecuador and is home to unique fauna and flora. Its fragile ecosystem is a World Heritage Site and served as a research area for the British naturalist Charles Darwin, who developed his theory of evolution in the 19th century.

"For the first time in over a century, Floreana is once again home to giant tortoises, a species that plays a strategic role as ecosystem engineers: they spread seeds, regulate vegetation and promote the regeneration of the natural habitat," writes the ministry.

