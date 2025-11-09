A wave hits tourists in Puerto de la Cruz on Tenerife and pulls them into the sea.

Giant waves have caused chaos on Tenerife. The situation was particularly bad in the town of Puerto de la Cruz. 15 people were injured - three people died in the storm.

On the Spanish vacation island of Tenerife, two giant waves caused one death and 15 injuries. The worst disaster was in the town of Puerto de la Cruz on the north coast of the island in the Atlantic.

Ten people were swept into the sea there by the force of the masses of water hitting land, the regional government's press office confirmed on request.

One woman had suffered a cardiac arrest and died despite resuscitation attempts by paramedics on site. The other nine people, including three French tourists, were taken to hospital with injuries, some of them serious.

Update: "Bild" reports that two more people were recovered dead from the water around Tenerife during the storm. This brings the total number of victims to three.

A similar accident occurred in the town of Playa del Roque de Las Bodegas in the far north of the island. Five people were taken to hospital there with moderate injuries and a fifth was treated on site.

Giant waves caused by storms in the Atlantic

Tenerife is part of the Spanish archipelago of the Canary Islands, which lie off the west coast of North Africa in the open Atlantic Ocean. Particularly in the fall and winter, the west and north coasts of the islands are often hit by very large waves caused by storms far out in the Atlantic.

These large and very energetic waves only break in the deep sea around the islands very close to the coast and hit land almost unchecked. The consequences can be devastating for people who are on the promenade or a harbor pier.

The national weather service Aemet regularly publishes warnings about such waves - oleaje in Spanish. However, they can also occur very suddenly as strong swells without warning.