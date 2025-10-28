Fierce winds, power outages and forced evacuations: Jamaica is preparing for "Melissa". The cyclone could become the strongest hurricane ever recorded in the country.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jamaica is bracing itself for what is likely to be the most severe hurricane ever to hit the Caribbean state directly.

"Melissa" is expected to reach the coast early Tuesday morning (local time) with the highest hurricane force 5.

"A category 5 storm would be a devastating disaster," warns head of government Andrew Holness.

The storm system was located around 245 kilometers southwest of the capital Kingston on Monday evening with wind speeds of up to 280 kilometers per hour, according to the US hurricane center NHC in Miami. Show more

Jamaica is bracing itself for what is likely to be the most severe hurricane ever to hit the Caribbean state directly. "Melissa" is expected to reach the coast early Tuesday morning (local time) with the highest hurricane force 5. "A category 5 storm would be a devastating disaster," said Prime Minister Andrew Holness. The Red Cross warned of "potentially unprecedented consequences" for the country of 2.8 million inhabitants, as the island state had never before been hit by a hurricane of this strength.

Hurricane #Melissa Advisory 27: Melissa Expected to Bring Catastrophic and Life-Threatening Winds, Flooding, and Storm Surge to Jamaica On Tuesday. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 28, 2025

The storm system was located around 245 kilometers southwest of the capital Kingston on Monday evening with wind speeds of up to 280 kilometers per hour, according to the US hurricane center NHC in Miami. According to the Jamaican weather service, the storm is expected to make landfall in the southwest of the island between the districts of Westmoreland and Saint Elizabeth.

During the preparations for the hurricane, three people have been killed in tree felling accidents in Jamaica in recent days, according to the Ministry of Health. In Haiti and the Dominican Republic, at least four people lost their lives after heavy rainfall.

The Ministry of Health & Wellness is saddened to report three storm-related deaths in preparation for Hurricane Melissa.



We urge the public to exercise extreme caution: activities such as climbing roofs, securing sandbags, or cutting trees may seem manageable, but even minor… pic.twitter.com/OxTh8CErfJ — MOHW JA (@themohwgovjm) October 27, 2025

The storm moved very slowly over the sea

"Melissa" had developed into an extremely dangerous hurricane over the Caribbean in recent days. Its center was recently moving forward at only around four kilometers per hour. Slow-moving hurricanes are considered particularly destructive because they linger longer over a region. "A slow pace means that communities have to endure relentless heavy rain for days instead of just hours," said the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement in Geneva.

According to the forecasts, "Melissa" will cross Jamaica from the south coast to the north coast. Also as a "strong hurricane", "Melissa" will pass over the south-east of Cuba later on Tuesday, according to the NHC. The hurricane will then reach the Bahamas on Wednesday. Even before the storm arrives, "destructive winds, storm surges and catastrophic flooding" are expected.

Hurricane "Melissa": Devastating consequences feared in Jamaica - Gallery Hurricane "Melissa" is considered an extremely dangerous hurricane. Image: Keystone People in Jamaica are seeking refuge from the hurricane, which, according to Prime Minister Holness, will cause devastating damage to the island. Image: Keystone A fisherman in Old Harbour secures boats from the hurricane, which will move from south to north across Jamaica and then reach Cuba. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Matias Delacroi Children in the streets of the Dominican capital Santo Domingo flooded by "Melissa". (October 24, 2025) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez A flooded street in the Dominican capital Santo Domingo. (October 24, 2025) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez Hurricane "Melissa": Devastating consequences feared in Jamaica - Gallery Hurricane "Melissa" is considered an extremely dangerous hurricane. Image: Keystone People in Jamaica are seeking refuge from the hurricane, which, according to Prime Minister Holness, will cause devastating damage to the island. Image: Keystone A fisherman in Old Harbour secures boats from the hurricane, which will move from south to north across Jamaica and then reach Cuba. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Matias Delacroi Children in the streets of the Dominican capital Santo Domingo flooded by "Melissa". (October 24, 2025) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez A flooded street in the Dominican capital Santo Domingo. (October 24, 2025) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez

When the hurricane reaches Jamaica, NHC meteorologists are expecting isolated storm surges of up to four meters on the south coast. Due to the expected heavy rainfall on the island, "catastrophic flooding" and "numerous landslides" are also to be expected.

A hurricane warning has been issued for Jamaica, the eastern Cuban provinces of Granma, Santiago de Cuba, Guantánamo and Holguín, as well as for parts of the Bahamas. An advance warning has been issued for the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Thousands of people without power

Before reaching the mainland, "Melissa" already caused power outages after falling trees damaged power lines. According to the Ministry of Energy, more than 50,000 connections were without electricity. Jamaica's head of government ordered evacuations for several towns and called on the entire population to stay at home if possible and follow the instructions of the authorities. Kingston airport was closed.

The authorities in Cuba and the Bahamas were also preparing to evacuate thousands of people from the most vulnerable regions.

Tropical cyclones form over warm ocean waters. According to experts, increasing global warming increases the likelihood of strong storms. The hurricane season begins in the Atlantic on June 1 and lasts until November 30.