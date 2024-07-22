There was a fatal accident on Mallorca. (symbolic picture) Clara Margais/dpa

A family's summer vacation in Spain ended in tragedy. A girl fell from the hotel balcony and died.

An 11-year-old girl has died in Mallorca.

She fell to her death in a hotel complex. Show more

An eleven-year-old girl from Ireland has died in Mallorca after falling from a balcony.

The child fell around 20 meters from the seventh floor of a hotel in Alcúdia in the north of the Spanish Mediterranean island at around half past six in the morning, reported the regional newspapers "Diario de Mallorca" and "Última Hora", citing spokespersons from the Mallorcan emergency services. The parents were still asleep at the time.

Attempts to resuscitate them by the emergency services, who arrived quickly, were unsuccessful. The police have started an investigation.

According to the initial findings, however, everything points to an accident. Particularly dramatic: the accident apparently happened on the morning of departure. The family wanted to return to Ireland on Monday. The parents are now being looked after by psychologists, it was reported.

