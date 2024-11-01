An anesthetist injected several children with contaminated anesthetic. (symbolic image) Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

The man had injected children with contaminated anesthetic for dental treatment, one girl died in the practice. Now he is to go to prison for ten and a half years.

An anaesthetist has been sentenced to ten and a half years in prison by the Frankfurt Regional Court for the manslaughter of a girl.

The man had injected children with contaminated anesthetic for dental treatment. Show more

An anaesthetist has been sentenced to ten and a half years in prison by the Frankfurt Regional Court for the manslaughter of a girl, among other things. The cases of the three surviving children were attempted manslaughter by omission, said the presiding judge in her verdict.

Although the now 67-year-old did not intend to kill the children, he had accepted it. "He had probably hoped, albeit without good reason, that everything would go well." The anesthetist accepted the verdict without outward emotion.

In September 2021, the German had injected a total of four children with contaminated anaesthetic in a dental practice in Kronberg (Hochtaunus district) and committed other blatant hygiene errors. The young patients suffered blood poisoning and the four-year-old girl died in the dentist's chair that night.

Despite this, the man, who lived in Bensheim, dismissed the inquiries of the concerned parents of the three other children on the following days and told the dentist "not to make such a big wave". In the end, the parents took their children to the clinic anyway; one boy and one girl only just survived. The verdict is not final.

