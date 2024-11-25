A woman found out she had a twin sister through a dance competition on television. (symbolic image). Marijan Murat/dpa

A TikTok video reveals the shocking story of two sisters separated by a baby trafficking network - and shows how Amy found her lost twin sister with the help of a journalist.

No time? blue News summarizes for you As a child, Amy discovers a girl who looks just like her at a dance competition on television, and years later discovers that she was separated from her twin sister Ano at birth.

In Georgia, babies were systematically sold without their parents' knowledge for decades, while mothers were often led to believe that their children had died.

Presenter Tamuna Museridze, herself a victim of these practices, uncovers the dimensions of this crime, which still burdens many families today. Show more

A chance TV appearance brings a shocking truth to light. As a child, Amy, who was born in Georgia, discovers a girl who looks just like her at a dance competition on television. Her mother brushes it off, but years later Amy learns the terrible truth about her origins.

Amy, who now studies physics and leads a normal life, always had the feeling that something was missing in her life. "It was as if there was an emptiness inside me that no one could fill," she describes.

The decisive moment came when she was twelve years old, visiting her grandmother and saw herself on television. Friends and acquaintances were equally confused and contacted her mother, who claimed not to know the girl.

The search for the truth

At the age of 19, Amy uploaded a video to TikTok, whereupon Ano, who looked remarkably like her, contacted her. The two realize that they were born in the same hospital and at the same time. The truth is shocking: Amy and Ano are twin sisters who were separated at birth and sold for 500 euros. Their adoptive parents knew nothing about the crime, writes "rtl.de".

A systematic crime

In Georgia, babies have been sold without their parents' knowledge for decades. Presenter Tamuna Museridze, herself affected, reveals that many mothers live in the belief that their children are dead. Doctors even showed them the bodies of other people's babies. The extent of this crime is still not fully understood.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.