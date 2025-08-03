A girl from Germany has drowned on the famous Reynisfjara beach in Iceland. A coastguard helicopter found the nine-year-old after a search lasting around two hours on Saturday afternoon, according to Icelandic radio station RÚV. The girl was taken to hospital, but doctors there were only able to determine that the child had died.
Warning of dangerous Atlantic waves
The girl was caught by a wave together with her father and sister. Unlike the nine-year-old, they were able to save themselves from the masses of water.
Reynisfjara beach is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the south of the North Atlantic island. Large signs are posted on site warning of the dangerous waves of the Atlantic, but there are still frequent accidents involving tourists. There have already been several fatalities.