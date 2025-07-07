The summer camp "Camp Mystic" mourns many dead girls. dpa

A place of joy becomes the scene of a tragedy: The Christian girls' summer camp "Camp Mystic" counts 27 fatalities after the flash floods in Texas - and continues to hope for missing persons.

A summer camp for girls is particularly affected by the devastation caused by the floods in Texas. The search for missing persons continues. A total of around 80 deaths have been confirmed so far.

The girls' summer camp "Camp Mystic", which was particularly affected by the US flash floods, is mourning the deaths of 27 campers and counselors. "Our hearts are broken alongside the family who are enduring this unimaginable tragedy. We are constantly praying for them," the camp shared along with the death toll. According to the camp, the search for missing girls continues.

The camp was completely devastated by the flash floods that took many by complete surprise on Friday morning. It is a private Christian camp for girls and was founded in 1926. It is located in the hill country on the Guadalupe River. This river is particularly affected by the US flash floods. There was severe flooding. The water swelled rapidly within a short period of time.

The area in Texas is known for its summer camps and attracts many vacationers. Many adults and children who camped by rivers are dead. The flash floods began on Friday morning. The situation has not yet eased. According to the authorities, a total of around 80 deaths have been confirmed so far.

