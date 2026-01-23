Givaudan posted organic growth in the first half of 2026. Growth accelerated in the second quarter. However, negative currency effects caused reported revenue in Swiss francs to decline. Profitability also fell.

Givaudan, a manufacturer of flavors and fragrances, continued to grow in the second quarter—though only when the effects of the strong Swiss franc are factored out. The company remains committed to its targets. (File photo)

Revenue fell by 1.7 percent to 3.80 billion Swiss francs from January through June, the supplier of flavors and fragrances for food, perfumes, and household and personal care products announced on Thursday. On an organic basis—that is, adjusted for currency and acquisition effects—growth was 3.6 percent.

Acceleration in Growth in the Second Quarter

As a result, organic growth accelerated to 4.3 percent in the second quarter, up from 2.8 percent in the first quarter. This brought organic growth back within the medium-term target range of 4 to 6 percent.

Adjusted operating profit (EBITDA) fell by 5.2 percent to 923 million Swiss francs in the first half of the year. The corresponding margin thus declined to 24.3 percent from 25.2 percent. Reported EBITDA declined by 13 percent to 820 million. Net income was 20 percent lower at 475 million.

The company thus exceeded analysts’ expectations for organic growth (AWP consensus: 3.0%). Profitability (adjusted EBITDA margin), meanwhile, was in line with expectations. Net income, however, fell short of forecasts (AWP consensus: 541 million Swiss francs).

One-time costs weigh on profitability

Givaudan reported continued strong growth momentum despite the challenging geopolitical and macroeconomic environment. Growth was well balanced across regions, customer groups, and business segments. In addition, in light of higher raw material costs, the company worked with its customers to implement price increases in order to fully offset the rise in input costs.

Profitability was primarily impacted by one-time costs of 103 million Swiss francs. According to the press release, these were mainly related to settlement payments and provisions, restructuring expenses, and costs associated with investigations by competition authorities in the fragrance industry. Adjusted for these one-time effects, EBITDA rose by 0.8 percent in local currencies, the statement added.

Medium-Term Goals Confirmed

As expected, Givaudan confirmed its medium-term targets. According to these targets, the company aims to achieve organic growth of 4 to 6 percent over the period from 2026 to 2030. In addition, Givaudan is targeting an adjusted free cash flow averaging more than 12 percent of revenue over the five-year period.