The flavor and fragrance manufacturer Givaudan is acquiring a majority stake in the Spanish fragrance company Eurofragance. The company is based in Barcelona and has around 600 employees. (Archive) Keystone

Givaudan is buying into Spain. The fragrance manufacturer has signed an agreement to this effect.

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The flavor and fragrance manufacturer Givaudan is acquiring a majority stake in the Spanish fragrance company Eurofragance. A corresponding agreement has been signed, Givaudan announced on Friday. Financial details were not disclosed.

With the acquisition, Givaudan intends to strengthen its position in the Fine Fragrances business in high-growth markets. On a pro forma basis, Eurofragance would have contributed around 185 million Swiss francs to Givaudan's sales in 2025.

The Barcelona-based company specializes in luxury fragrances as well as fragrances for personal care and household products and employs more than 600 people, according to the statement. Eurofragance is particularly present in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The completion of the transaction is still subject to regulatory approvals.