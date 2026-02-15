  1. Residential Customers
As long as it lasts Glacier tourism is booming worldwide - but researchers warn of the consequences

dpa

15.2.2026 - 22:16

More than 14 million people visit glaciers every year. Researchers warn that this is damaging the sensitive ecosystems and is of little benefit to the local population.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The continued increase in glacier tourism is damaging the sensitive ecosystems located there, warn researchers in a study involving the University of Lausanne.
  • Tourists want to see a dwindling world while they still can, but are accelerating its decline in the process.
  • The local population has little to gain from the many visitors, the income remains with the organizers.
Meter-thick and kilometer-long ice fields that lie frozen in nature: Hardly anyone can escape the fascination of glaciers. More and more people want to see them up close for themselves. Glacier tourism is booming. However, researchers from the Universities of Lausanne and Rice in Houston (US state of Texas) write in the journal "Nature Climate Change" that this is putting a strain on the sensitive ecosystem.

More than 14 million visitors a year go on glacier tours, they write. "Being close to these huge masses of ice is an awe-inspiring experience because they are unique natural wonders that move, creak, whisper and make you think," writes anthropologist Cymene Howe from Rice University.

Alps particularly affected. Soon 4000 glaciers will disappear worldwide - every year

Alps particularly affectedSoon 4000 glaciers will disappear worldwide - every year

Seeing a disappearing world while it lasts

The geographer Emmanuel Salim from Lausanne speaks of a paradox: tourists want to see a dwindling world while they still can, but accelerate the decline of the world they want to admire with their environmentally damaging trips. For example, helicopter flights are sometimes booked that cause CO2 emissions. Or trails are created in glacier areas especially for hikes.

The local population in Alaska or Greenland, for example, often benefit little from the visitors. The income mainly remains with the tour operators. Visitors also often learn little about the concerns of the local population. "Many tourists will simply move on to the next popular destination as soon as the glaciers have disappeared," says Salim.

What tourism means for ecosystems needs to be better analyzed, he demands. In addition, the local population must share in the income from glacier tourism. Efforts must also be made to raise visitors' awareness of environmental issues.

