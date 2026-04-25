A woman from Glarus has been sentenced to a long prison term for speeding. Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa (Symbolbild)

238 km/h on the A3: a woman from Glarus has been sentenced to four years in prison for several speeding offenses, even though she has never been flashed. The 25-year-old convicted herself with self-recorded cell phone videos.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 25-year-old woman from Glarus has been sentenced to an unconditional prison sentence of four years for multiple speeding offenses.

The young woman was never caught speeding. Instead, she was convicted by videos found on the accused's cell phone.

According to a lawyer, this is probably the highest sentence ever handed down for a speeding offense. Show more

A 25-year-old woman from Glarus has been sentenced to an unconditional prison term of four years for speeding. In its ruling of April 7, the Federal Supreme Court confirmed that of the Glarus High Court, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

According to the court, the young woman was convicted for cell phone videos recorded by herself or a passenger. However, she was never flashed. Instead, the police came to her aid as part of criminal proceedings brought by the woman against her ex-boyfriend.

Speeding at 238 km/h on the A3

Five of the eight speeding offenses were classified as speeding offenses by the court - she was speeding at more than 80 km/h in each case. In the "most serious offense", as it says in the verdict, the woman from Glarus was driving at 238 km/h on the A3 instead of the permitted 120 km/h. The prison sentence for this speeding alone would have been 26 months.

Before the Glarus High Court, the young woman stated that she had been a member of the car poser scene during this time. Because of her ex-boyfriend, she had been in an emotional phase - the trips had given her the opportunity to "let her emotions out".

Probably the highest punishment for speeding

However, the judges did not believe that she had reformed and distanced herself from the car-poser scene, as her defense lawyer pointed out. After all, the young woman had driven into a crash barrier shortly before the trial - presumably at excessive speed.

However, Olten lawyer Simon Bloch suspects that it is "the highest sentence ever handed down for a pure speeding offense", as he told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. Overall, he notes a trend towards stricter sentences and punishments.