A student from the UK makes a surprising discovery: a Lego brick that has been stuck in his ear for twenty years is suddenly released. It had been stuck since childhood.

A British student from Glasgow made an astonishing discovery one night when he felt intense pressure in his ear. Darren McConachie, 30, noticed that something was moving in his ear and eventually fell out.

To his surprise, it was a tiny pink Lego brick that had apparently been stuck there since he was a child. A few days earlier, Darren had seen a doctor as he was suffering from hearing loss and ear pain.

The doctor suspected a middle ear infection and prescribed antibiotics. However, the pressure in his ear became unbearable until the foreign body finally came loose. "I could hardly believe it when I held the little brick in my hand," Darren told the British newspaper "Daily Mail".

The Lego brick must have been in Darren's ear for almost two decades without him realizing it. It wasn't until his twenties, however, that the hearing problems began.

His family doctor was astonished by the discovery and explained that although it is not unusual for Lego bricks to cause discomfort, she had never heard of a case that had gone undetected for so long.

Expert opinions on foreign bodies in the ear

Dr. Dirk Heinrich, an ENT specialist, told Bild that foreign bodies in ears or noses can go unnoticed for years. They often only become inflamed years later, which then leads to symptoms.

Dr. Parwis Mir-Salim from Vivantes Hospital in Berlin confirmed that earwax can block the ear canal and lead to hearing loss if it is trapped around a foreign body. Dr. Martin Karsten, a paediatrician in Berlin, explained that Lego is not a material that changes and that it can bond with earwax.

However, such foreign bodies should be removed by specialists in order to preserve hearing ability. Pediatrician Jakob Maske from the Professional Association of Pediatricians also emphasized that special tools exist to remove such objects.

The case of Darren McConachie shows that it is rare, but possible, for a Lego brick to remain undetected for such a long period of time, especially if the ear canal is an unusual shape.

