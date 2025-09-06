  1. Residential Customers
Influencer couple gives marriage tips Glass not washed up - wife bills husband

Nicole Agostini

6.9.2025

A bill to her husband DJ can cost anywhere from 30 to 600 dollars a month. Jess, DJ's wife, presents a method for a harmonious married life in this video.

06.09.2025, 13:21

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The wrightfamilyforever influencer couple have clear household rules.
  • Jess bills her husband if he doesn't help out around the house or breaks the rules.
  • For both of them, this unusual model is the secret of their harmonious marriage.
Show more

What could a marriage cliché possibly be? That the woman does the housework and the man takes care of the finances? In the case of influencer couple Jess and DJ, who run the Instagram account wrightfamilyforever, it's a bit of a mixed bag.

Because she does take care of the finances and bills her husband at the end of the month if he hasn't helped with the household chores or hasn't followed "the rules".

For both of them, this is the secret to a harmonious marriage. Find out why in the video.

