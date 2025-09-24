Many car manufacturers have received parts from Kiekert. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

Kiekert, the global market leader for car locking systems, is considered the inventor of the modern central locking system. It is now under the supervision of a provisional insolvency administrator. The management has one goal.

The automotive supplier Kiekert AG from Heiligenhaus has filed for insolvency.

CEO Debreu blames the Chinese owner for the crisis.

The management's aim is to break free from its dependence on the shareholder.

Kiekert AG, a company specializing in car locks based in Heiligenhaus, North Rhine-Westphalia, has filed for insolvency. It is currently owned by a Chinese company. The provisional insolvency administrator Joachim Exner announced that business operations would continue as normal at all locations during the provisional proceedings. The wages and salaries of around 700 employees in Germany are secured up to and including November thanks to the insolvency substitute benefits. The provisional insolvency proceedings were ordered by the Wuppertal Local Court, according to the insolvency announcements portal.

The foreign subsidiaries of Kiekert AG in Europe, Asia and North America are not affected by the proceedings, emphasized Exner. "They will continue to operate without restriction," he said.

According to the insolvency administrator, Kiekert is the global market leader for automotive locking systems. The locking system design for every third car worldwide comes from Kiekert, it said. The group of companies currently employs a total of 4,500 people. Kiekert is considered the inventor of the modern central locking system. In 2012, the company was taken over by the Chinese automotive supplier Lingyun (Beijing).

Kiekert CEO: shareholder did not fulfill obligations

"The insolvency is the consequence of the fact that the Chinese shareholder did not provide any further funds and did not fulfill its financial obligations in the three-digit million range," explained CEO Jérôme Debreu according to the press release. "The shareholder affected by the sanctions is denying us access to important markets and financing, which significantly jeopardizes our business activities." The management's goal is to exit the Chinese shareholder. This is crucial in order to accelerate growth and continue Kiekert's 168-year history as a systemic supplier to the automotive industry.

Kiekert AG has also suffered considerable order losses as a result of geopolitical developments - in particular the US sanctions policy, it added. "American customers have withdrawn major orders that have already been placed, rating agencies have downgraded the company due to the Chinese shareholder, and banks are refusing new loans." In this situation, filing for insolvency proceedings is the only remaining option to restructure Kiekert AG and make it fit for the future.