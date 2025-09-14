According to calculations by the consulting group EY, the 19 largest car manufacturers in the world suffered a 55 percent drop in profits in the second quarter. (symbolic image) Keystone

Lower profits, shrinking sales, falling margins: the global automotive industry is experiencing a profound crisis. While European manufacturers are struggling, Chinese newcomers continue to catch up.

The 19 largest car manufacturers in the world suffered a 55 percent drop in profits in the second quarter. This was determined by the consulting firm EY based on an analysis of their key financial figures. In the first half of the year, their profits shrank by 49 percent.

The declines at Renault, Nissan, Opel parent company Stellantis and Mazda, which slipped into the red in the first half of the year, were particularly pronounced. According to EY, German car manufacturers recorded an overall drop in profits of 38 percent, while the decline for US manufacturers was 43 percent.

Chinese manufacturers, on the other hand, developed "slightly positively overall": Geely, Great Wall Motor and BYD increased their profits by a combined one percent in the first half of the year, according to the evaluation. According to EY, Chinese car manufacturers were also ahead in terms of sales growth, with an increase in sales of 20 percent, "albeit with smaller overall volumes".

The German groups recorded a drop in sales of four percent, the US groups shrank by two percent, Stellantis and Renault together by nine percent.

Falling margins

Margins are also not looking rosy for many car manufacturers at the moment: According to EY, seven of the manufacturers surveyed had margins of less than three percent in the second quarter, while four had "even generated a negative operating margin".

The most profitable companies in the first half of the year were the Japanese car manufacturer Suzuki with a margin of 10.4 percent, the South Korean car manufacturer Kia (10.1 percent) and Toyota (9.3 percent). BMW is in fourth place with a margin of 8.6 percent.

"The established Western car industry is in a deep and structural crisis," explained EY automotive market expert Constantin Gall. Global armed conflicts, a weak economy in Europe and high tariffs have led to losses in the billions.

Most Western companies were also struggling "with high administrative costs and their own historically grown structure", according to Gall. In contrast, the latest generation of Chinese car manufacturers in particular can act much faster.