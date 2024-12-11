According to a new AI analysis, global warming is likely to progress faster than previously assumed. (archive image) Keystone

If greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, temperatures in Europe could increase by at least three degrees by 2060 compared to pre-industrial levels. This is the conclusion drawn by a research team from an AI-supported analysis.

Europe is warming faster than the global average: in 2023 it was already 2.3 degrees warmer - globally it was around 1.48 degrees, according to data from the Copernicus climate service. According to the new analysis, global warming is also likely to progress faster than many previous simulations in most other regions of the world.

The AI used for the analysis learns from ten global climate models and also refines the predictions based on measurement data from previous years, as the team led by Elizabeth Barnes from Colorado State University in Fort Collins reports in the journal "Environmental Research Letters". According to this, the 1.5 degree threshold could be reached by 2040 or earlier for all 34 regions considered, and even two degrees in 31 regions.

