Two Swiss national team goalies can look forward to the possibility of playing in the North American professional league. Andrea Brändli and Saskia Maurer are being considered in the draft.

This year’s Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) draft was particularly significant, especially since the league is expanding from eight to twelve teams in its fourth year of existence. The expansion naturally creates room for many new players.

Andrea Brändli and Saskia Maurer were selected by officials from two of these new teams. Brändli was selected by Detroit in the second round as the 15th overall pick, while Maurer was selected by Las Vegas in the fourth round as the 41st overall pick.

Brändli was a key contributor to the Swiss team’s bronze medal win at this year’s Olympic Games. She was named the tournament’s best goaltender. Over the past three seasons, she played in Sweden for Modo in Örnsköldsvik and for Frölunda in Gothenburg. Prior to that, she played college hockey in North America.

Maurer has also gained experience in North American college hockey. For the past three years, she has been the starting goaltender for SC Bern.