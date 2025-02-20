The fire department managed to gain the goat's trust with carrots and lettuce leaves. Bild: Screenshot Vídeo Bomberos Madrid

Firefighters in Madrid have rescued a goat that had strayed onto the outside windowsill of a fifth-floor apartment. The operation in the south of the Spanish capital not only caused a stir among neighbors, but also online and in the media.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"Surreal operation" was the headline in the newspaper "El Periódico", while the digital newspaper "El Confidencial" spoke of a "mystery" and reported on "totally baffled neighbors" in the Villaverde district.

As the window in front of which the animal was sitting was closed and the apartment was unoccupied, a rescue operation was launched from the balcony of the neighboring apartment.

In a video posted by the fire department on Facebook, the emergency services can be seen using a stretcher to build a kind of bridge between the windowsill and the balcony wall.

Carrots and lettuce leaves used

The firefighters are careful not to frighten the animal. Using carrots and lettuce leaves, they apparently succeed in gaining the goat's trust. After a while, the animal suddenly climbs onto the stretcher without any further help from the rescuers and saunters towards the balcony.

Unanswered questions

Although goats are considered intelligent and skilled climbers, the fire department could not rule out the possibility of the animal - a brown dwarf goat - falling and injuring itself or a passer-by. In the end, there was a happy ending. But many questions remain unanswered: How did the animal get there? Who does it belong to? The responsible authorities explained that they want to clarify these questions - but the first thing they want to do is find a home for the goat, they said.