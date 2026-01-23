Both gold and silver prices have come under further pressure in recent weeks. Experts believe that an agreement between the U.S. and Iran should actually stabilize the prices of these precious metals. However, the U.S. Federal Reserve is also playing a role.

Gold is currently trading at around 4,110 U.S. dollars per troy ounce, after hitting a record high of just over 5,500 dollars at the end of January. (File photo)

As of Tuesday noon, gold was still trading at around 4,110 US dollars per troy ounce, after hitting a record high of just over 5,500 dollars at the end of January. Silver has seen an even steeper decline since then—from nearly 118 to just 62.36 dollars.

Fed Puts an End to Brief Gold Rally

The slight recovery in the gold price came to an abrupt end with the U.S. Federal Reserve’s most recent interest rate meeting. New Chairman Kevin Warsh surprised the markets with a rather hawkish tone and did not rule out interest rate hikes this year. As a result, other asset classes such as government bonds are becoming more attractive, while interest-free gold is faring comparatively worse.

Meanwhile, according to Commerzbank and experts at the precious metals dealer Heraeus, central banks remain an important supporting factor for gold. Commerzbank points to the World Gold Council’s annual survey, which shows that central banks purchased significantly more gold per year than the average over the previous ten years.

In addition, 45 percent of the 74 central banks intend to increase their own reserves over the next 12 months, according to Helaba and Heraeus. The greatest advantage of holding gold reserves is the absence of counterparty risk, as is the case with currencies or bonds. There is virtually always a buyer, explains Heraeus.

It is important, however, that the gold be stored domestically so that it cannot be frozen in the event of a conflict. For this reason, some countries—such as India, Germany, and France—have recently repatriated their gold reserves.