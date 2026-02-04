Gold and silver prices are recovering after the recent slumps. (archive picture) Keystone

After sharp price fluctuations in recent days, gold and silver are continuing their upward trend. The price of gold in London rose back above the 5000 US dollar per troy ounce mark.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Gold and silver have recovered significantly after sharp falls, with the gold price in London rising to over 5000 US dollars per troy ounce.

The turbulence was triggered by strong fluctuations in the US dollar, partly due to tensions between the US government and the Federal Reserve, as well as incorrect speculation on the market.

Several banks expect gold prices to continue to rise and see price targets of between USD 5400 and 6000 per ounce by the end of the year. Show more

Gold and silver prices are continuing their upward trend after the recent turbulence. The price of a troy ounce of gold (approx. 31.1 grams) rose again last night on the London Metal Exchange to more than 5000 US dollars.

In the morning, the price stood at 5067 dollars, around 122 dollars or around 2.5 percent higher than the previous day. Last Friday and on Monday, the price of gold slumped sharply, reaching its lowest level for almost four weeks at 4402 dollars at the beginning of the week.

One reason for the turbulence in precious metals is the rapid price movements in the US dollar - triggered by the conflict between the US government and the US Federal Reserve, among other things. This is because gold and other precious metals are traded internationally in US dollars. This means that the weaker the dollar, the cheaper it is to buy gold with other currencies such as the euro or yen.

Experts expect the price of gold to rise

In addition, speculators who had bet on even higher metal prices were caught on the wrong foot.

A similar price trend was also seen in silver. Here, the troy ounce traded at 89.20 dollars, around 4 dollars or almost 5 percent higher than the previous day. The price of silver fell to 71 dollars during the market turbulence on Monday, after reaching a record high of over 121 dollars last Thursday.

Many banks expect the price of gold to recover. On Monday, Deutsche Bank reiterated its forecast that the price of gold could rise to 6000 US dollars per ounce over the course of the year. Analysts at the US investment bank Goldman Sachs expect the price of gold to reach 5400 US dollars by the end of the year.