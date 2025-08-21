With companies such as Metalor and Argor-Heraeus, Switzerland is the world's largest refinery location. Keystone/Karl Mathis

Switzerland remains a hub for the global gold trade. In July 2025, exports worth almost CHF 4.7 billion went to the USA - a multiple compared to the previous year. This development is further fueling the trade conflict with Washington.

In July 2025, Switzerland exported 54 tons of gold worth CHF 4.7 billion to the USA.

In the month as a whole, 139 tons of gold worth CHF 12 billion went abroad.

The boom is driving the US trade deficit with Switzerland - and providing Donald Trump with arguments for punitive tariffs. Show more

Switzerland's much-discussed gold exports to the USA have recently skyrocketed again. In July 2025, a good 54 tons of gold worth almost CHF 4.7 billion were exported to the USA. That is almost five times as much as in July 2024.

According to the official online database for Swiss foreign trade statistics from the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS), a total of 139 tons of gold worth almost CHF 12 billion were exported from Switzerland in July 2025. In terms of value, this is 51% more than in the previous year.

High exports at the start of the year

In the first half of 2025, almost 480 tons of gold worth just under CHF 40 billion were exported from Switzerland to the USA. By comparison, this figure was just 26 tons in the first half of 2024 and 127 tons in the second half of the year.

From January to March 2025 in particular, between 118 and 219 tons of gold were exported to the US every month. However, these figures normalized again in the following months and were only very low in some cases.

The reason for the massive gold exports at the beginning of the year: the change of power to Donald Trump led to a very high demand for gold in the US - and this gold usually had to take a detour via Switzerland. This is because Switzerland is home to several large gold refineries, which also remelt bars into various sizes. The country is effectively a hub for the gold trade.

Gold inflates trade surplus

However, precious metal exports significantly increased Switzerland's trade surplus with the USA. This was one of the reasons for Trump's "tariff hammer" of 39%. This is because the deficit with Switzerland is viewed by Washington as a whole.

Switzerland's gold exports are not covered in the FOCA's media releases on Swiss foreign trade. The data published according to "Total 1" exclude trade in gold and other precious metals, as well as trade in precious stones and gemstones, works of art and antiques.